Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,295 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,726 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in American Express were worth $69,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 153.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 210.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Express Stock Up 1.1%

AXP opened at $333.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. American Express Company has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $17.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amex is showcasing new, exclusive card‑member experiences as the NFL’s Official Payments Partner at the 2026 NFL Draft — a marketing push designed to drive premium card engagement and spending. Read More.

Amex is showcasing new, exclusive card‑member experiences as the NFL’s Official Payments Partner at the 2026 NFL Draft — a marketing push designed to drive premium card engagement and spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights Amex’s recent 16% dividend increase and rollout of AI‑driven payment tools (ACE Developer Kit, Amex Agent offerings), which support revenue and fee growth narratives. These product and capital‑return moves can underpin investor confidence. Read More.

Coverage highlights Amex’s recent 16% dividend increase and rollout of AI‑driven payment tools (ACE Developer Kit, Amex Agent offerings), which support revenue and fee growth narratives. These product and capital‑return moves can underpin investor confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Long‑term endorsement from Warren Buffett/Berkshire Hathaway is being highlighted in recent pieces, reinforcing a narrative of durable cash flows and shareholder returns that appeals to value and income investors. Read More.

Long‑term endorsement from Warren Buffett/Berkshire Hathaway is being highlighted in recent pieces, reinforcing a narrative of durable cash flows and shareholder returns that appeals to value and income investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings season focus: Amex is reporting Q1 results (market attention ahead of the print), with previews pointing to premium card growth and solid spending trends but management flagging macro risks — results will likely move the stock. Read More.

Earnings season focus: Amex is reporting Q1 results (market attention ahead of the print), with previews pointing to premium card growth and solid spending trends but management flagging macro risks — results will likely move the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review recent commentary/transcript on card‑member spending, retention and credit performance for context on quarters just reported. Read More.

Investors can review recent commentary/transcript on card‑member spending, retention and credit performance for context on quarters just reported. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate social programs (Amex Canada grant program) and broader positive press keep brand momentum steady but are unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially. Read More.

Corporate social programs (Amex Canada grant program) and broader positive press keep brand momentum steady but are unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut AXP’s price target from $375 to $325 and left a Neutral rating, citing an uncertain macro outlook — that reduces upside in consensus targets and adds near‑term pressure. Read More.

JPMorgan cut AXP’s price target from $375 to $325 and left a Neutral rating, citing an uncertain macro outlook — that reduces upside in consensus targets and adds near‑term pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus is clustered at Hold/Neutral with concerns about valuation vs. growth; the stock carries sensitivity to macro slowdown and travel/merchant spend trends, which explains recent YTD softness. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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