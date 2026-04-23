Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,490 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Linde were worth $81,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,319,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,176,828,000 after purchasing an additional 172,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,329,728 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,431,639,000 after buying an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,287,566 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,036,594,000 after buying an additional 242,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,895,026 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,850,137,000 after buying an additional 176,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,828,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,343,564,000 after buying an additional 204,636 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Linde Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $494.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.87 and a 200 day moving average of $454.20. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $510.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Linde's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Linde's payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total transaction of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,202.10. The trade was a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,890,227.77. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $550.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Linde from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $521.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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