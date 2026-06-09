Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Sells 110,272 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lessened its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 110,272 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up about 0.8% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

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Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $103.83 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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