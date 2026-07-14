Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $9.49 Million Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,904 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.13% of Pool worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,563,373 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $794,825,000 after acquiring an additional 357,643 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 3,831.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,987 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $457,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pool by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,772 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $313,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 837,658 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $191,614,000 after purchasing an additional 148,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $97,612,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pool from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $264.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on POOL

Key Stories Impacting Pool

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several consumer-facing articles highlight pool ownership and backyard entertainment, including a discounted robotic pool cleaner and a swim-up bar feature, which may reinforce seasonal interest in pool maintenance and accessories. Score Up to 38% Off a Beatbot Robotic Pool Cleaner and Splash More, Work Less

Several consumer-facing articles highlight pool ownership and backyard entertainment, including a discounted robotic pool cleaner and a swim-up bar feature, which may reinforce seasonal interest in pool maintenance and accessories. Positive Sentiment: A Chicago Tribune article about maximizing fun and safety around pools this summer also underscores strong seasonal awareness around pool usage, which can be supportive for Pool Corporation’s repair, chemicals, and equipment demand. Top 5 tips for maximizing both fun and safety around your pool this summer

A Chicago Tribune article about maximizing fun and safety around pools this summer also underscores strong seasonal awareness around pool usage, which can be supportive for Pool Corporation’s repair, chemicals, and equipment demand. Neutral Sentiment: News about the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool being drained again is unrelated to Pool Corporation’s core business and is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool drained again as Trump administration resumes repairs

News about the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool being drained again is unrelated to Pool Corporation’s core business and is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Other “pool” headlines referenced unrelated companies or niche mining/pharma stories and do not appear relevant to Pool Corporation NASDAQ: POOL .

Insider Activity

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 40,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,057,002.60. This represents a 33.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Hope bought 464 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.41 per share, for a total transaction of $90,206.24. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,039.98. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,042,747. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL opened at $210.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.39 and a 200-day moving average of $218.21. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.68 and a 52-week high of $345.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Pool's payout ratio is 47.84%.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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