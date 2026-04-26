Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $38,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of MU stock opened at $496.72 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $413.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $506.99. The stock has a market cap of $560.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,755,250. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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