Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.53% of Teledyne Technologies worth $129,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,463,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,284 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 105.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 843.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,923,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,390,688. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total transaction of $3,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,192,693. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $7,214,750 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $583.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $419.00 and a 1 year high of $693.38. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $642.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The company's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $656.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Further Reading

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