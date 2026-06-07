Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 2.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 97,594 shares of company stock worth $38,873,292 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Read Our Latest Report on ADI

Key Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $401.39 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $439.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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