Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,484 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $19,368,000.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $297,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,057,000.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,589.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,745.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,065.78. The stock has a market cap of $235.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,803.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Memory-chip stocks are rebounding broadly, with SanDisk cited as one of the leaders as investors buy the dip following last week’s selloff and a recent memory-stock rout. Article Title

Memory-chip stocks are rebounding broadly, with SanDisk cited as one of the leaders as investors buy the dip following last week’s selloff and a recent memory-stock rout. Positive Sentiment: UBS said the forced selling in AI and semiconductor names may be close to ending, which could allow investors to rebuild positions in the sector and support a rebound in Sandisk shares. Article Title

UBS said the forced selling in AI and semiconductor names may be close to ending, which could allow investors to rebuild positions in the sector and support a rebound in Sandisk shares. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary remains constructive, including a Bernstein reiterated bullish stance and Seeking Alpha’s view that Sandisk could be a long-term “Strong Buy” due to stronger margins and AI infrastructure demand. Article Title

Analyst and investor commentary remains constructive, including a Bernstein reiterated bullish stance and Seeking Alpha’s view that Sandisk could be a long-term “Strong Buy” due to stronger margins and AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Broader market headlines say the AI trade is regaining momentum, with chip stocks leading the rebound and investors looking past recent geopolitical worries. Article Title

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here