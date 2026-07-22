Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $2.02 Billion Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,671,628 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 179,747 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 6.6% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.37% of Visa worth $2,016,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $29,038,140,000 after purchasing an additional 626,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $15,411,395,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,092,294 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $14,411,480,000 after purchasing an additional 716,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,835,336 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,359,291,000 after purchasing an additional 398,459 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $355.94 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $335.74 and its 200 day moving average is $325.08. The stock has a market cap of $638.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $365.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $398.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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