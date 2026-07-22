Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Takes $70.89 Million Position in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 365,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,887,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Astrazeneca by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astrazeneca by 45.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Astrazeneca by 54.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Astrazeneca by 898.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company's stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Astrazeneca by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,642 shares of the company's stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company's stock.

Astrazeneca Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. Astrazeneca Plc has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $212.71. The company has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.20.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.06. Astrazeneca had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 17.19%.The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Astrazeneca from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astrazeneca has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

Astrazeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Further Reading

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