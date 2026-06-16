Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Takes $7.63 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,189 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,625,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,154,570,000 after purchasing an additional 628,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,455,095,000 after buying an additional 477,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,558,563,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,094,255 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,470,834,000 after purchasing an additional 181,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $155.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.43.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $5,225,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,110.56. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $39,134,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 331,848 shares in the company, valued at $54,111,134.88. This represents a 41.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,343,747 shares of company stock worth $380,853,419 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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