Teradyne, Inc. $TER Holdings Raised by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,346 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for about 1.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,318 shares of the company's stock worth $262,461,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 77.6% during the first quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company's stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 23.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $342.12 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $383.44 and its 200-day moving average is $326.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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