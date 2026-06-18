Teradyne, Inc. $TER Stock Holdings Cut by Contour Asset Management LLC

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,556 shares of the company's stock after selling 644,895 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises 3.9% of Contour Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Teradyne worth $168,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is set to join the Nasdaq-100 on June 22, which should increase demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with large institutional investors. The company also landed a $139.9 million U.S. Air Force contract for diagnostic test station kits, adding a meaningful defense revenue stream. Teradyne (TER) Joins The Nasdaq 100 As It Lands A $139.9 Million Air Force Deal

Teradyne is set to join the Nasdaq-100 on June 22, which should increase demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with large institutional investors. The company also landed a $139.9 million U.S. Air Force contract for diagnostic test station kits, adding a meaningful defense revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne Robotics will showcase “physical AI” automation demos at Automate 2026, reinforcing investor enthusiasm around the company’s robotics growth and AI-driven industrial automation opportunity. Teradyne (TER) to Showcase Physical AI Robotics at Automate 2026

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

View Our Latest Report on TER

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total value of $1,692,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,962,424.10. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $408.56 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $440.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.55 and a 200-day moving average of $297.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here