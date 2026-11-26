Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX - Free Report) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 523,918 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.59% of Ternium worth $64,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,131,000. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,704,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 703,304 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 116,813 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 581.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 127,061 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 108,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company's stock.

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Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $48.81 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17.

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.37). Ternium had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Ternium's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 6.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 372.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Ternium's payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ternium from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ternium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ternium from $60.50 to $67.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. HSBC downgraded Ternium from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ternium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TX

Ternium Profile

Ternium is a steel producer serving customers across the Americas. Its operations span the steelmaking process, from iron ore extraction and processing to the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The company produces flat and long steel products, including slabs, hot- and cold-rolled steel, coated steel, tinplate, and bars. These materials are used in industries such as construction, automotive manufacturing, appliances, energy, and packaging. Ternium's roots include steel businesses in Argentina and Mexico, and it was established in 2005.

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