Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Terreno Realty worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,256,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $902,293,000 after buying an additional 1,484,301 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $58,818,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,227,373 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $663,987,000 after acquiring an additional 628,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,845,621 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $109,150,000 after acquiring an additional 628,065 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Terreno Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.36.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

