Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Tesla by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a "sell" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a "reduce" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $293.97.

Tesla Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $339.34 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

