Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.4% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tesla to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $293.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $339.34 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $277.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

