Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 153,762 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc's holdings in Tesla were worth $165,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $404.66 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.25, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $400.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here