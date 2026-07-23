Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,988 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This trade represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0%

TXN stock opened at $294.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $290.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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