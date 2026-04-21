Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL - Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $9,213,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,463 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.00, for a total transaction of $808,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,899. This represents a 42.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps purchased 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $510.45 per share, with a total value of $456,852.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,024.45. This trade represents a 44.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $350.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Texas Pacific Land from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $639.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE TPL opened at $435.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 0.76. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a twelve month low of $269.23 and a twelve month high of $547.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.56.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $204.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 60.31%. Research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Corporation will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Texas Pacific Land's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation NYSE: TPL is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company's origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company's primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Pacific Land, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Pacific Land wasn't on the list.

While Texas Pacific Land currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here