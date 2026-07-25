The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,645 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Allstate worth $29,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 7,000.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $260.16 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $188.08 and a 1 year high of $260.65. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $231.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. Allstate's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 30.51 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.53%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,064,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 82,227 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,267.60. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total value of $451,474.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $451,474.75. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock worth $4,851,560. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $240.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Allstate from $236.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Further Reading

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