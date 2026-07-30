The Boeing Company $BA Holdings Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,063 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,021 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $6,401,847,000 after acquiring an additional 286,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,679,592,000 after purchasing an additional 533,753 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,900 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,224,752,000 after purchasing an additional 135,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,415 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $948,905,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $214.28 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day moving average of $224.07. The company has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 346.82% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.42.

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Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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