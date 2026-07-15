The Boeing Company $BA Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184,715 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 100,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Boeing worth $235,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $217.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of 105.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.87 and a 200-day moving average of $224.83. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.77 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Stories

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