The Boeing Company $BA Position Lifted by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,606 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 48,706 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $39,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,159. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company's 50-day moving average is $223.60 and its 200-day moving average is $224.25. The company has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here