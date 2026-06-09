The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,108,291 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.14% of Charles Schwab worth $252,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,024,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,381 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 292.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $210,637,000 after buying an additional 1,644,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $142,594,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

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More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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