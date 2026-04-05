The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,953 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.84.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.95 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.28. The company has a market cap of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $16,879,801.80. Following the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,999,049.40. This trade represents a 23.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,859.40. This trade represents a 72.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 413,568 shares of company stock worth $42,435,038 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

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Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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