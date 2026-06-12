The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443,286 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $144,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6%

SCHW stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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