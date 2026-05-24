The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,216 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $78,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,381 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 292.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $210,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,503 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $142,594,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,982,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $656,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,813 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,859.40. The trade was a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,423,559.04. This represents a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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