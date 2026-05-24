The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745,422 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 25,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $174,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Argus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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