The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,984 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173,577 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 56,609 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,040,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $291,436,000 after acquiring an additional 305,904 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.84.

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the sale, the director owned 449,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,985,397.30. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $7,038,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $55,184,320.50. This represents a 11.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,568 shares of company stock worth $42,435,038. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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