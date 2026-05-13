The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Stake Lessened by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,350 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 48,260 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $76,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE SCHW opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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