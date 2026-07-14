The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,753 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.16% of The Ensign Group worth $19,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,060,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $114,996.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,706.56. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $78,388.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,721.15. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,892 shares of company stock worth $340,591. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Zacks Research lowered The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $168.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day moving average of $184.27. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.79 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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