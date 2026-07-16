The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,768 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $48,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,579 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 201,115 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $170,141,000 after buying an additional 42,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 7,290 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,049.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1%

GS stock opened at $1,152.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,029.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $943.28. The company has a market cap of $339.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $691.30 and a 12-month high of $1,153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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