The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,171 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,268,166 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $414,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,659 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 28,218.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 757,804 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $87,516,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $264,972,000 after purchasing an additional 684,390 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $239,905,000 after purchasing an additional 417,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company's stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.29.

HIG opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business's 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average is $128.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $138.64.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

