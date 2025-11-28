The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,585 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 76,095 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $39,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,160,644 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,714,571,000 after purchasing an additional 156,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,467,018 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $943,448,000 after buying an additional 57,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $487,077,000 after buying an additional 398,950 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,268,166 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $414,632,000 after buying an additional 1,111,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,336,324 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $296,409,000 after acquiring an additional 194,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company's stock.

HIG opened at $137.52 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.58. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $138.64. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

In other news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

