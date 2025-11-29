The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,560 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 23,643 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $17,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,049 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,874 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,951 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company's stock.

Get HIG alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $137.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $138.64.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The Hartford Insurance Group's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIG

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Hartford Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Hartford Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While The Hartford Insurance Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here