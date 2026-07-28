The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,199 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 8,119 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.2% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $142,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $335.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The company's fifty day moving average is $330.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $377.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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