The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,386 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 839 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $350.92 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $315.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $349.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $414.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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