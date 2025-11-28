The Kroger Co. $KR Position Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,932 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 93,224 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Kroger worth $51,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $2,901,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Kroger by 2,313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 138,915 shares of the company's stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 133,159 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company's stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.4% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 463,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,255,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kroger from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.39.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

