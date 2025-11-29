The Kroger Co. $KR Stock Holdings Lessened by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,263 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,794 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in Kroger were worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 711,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,067,000 after purchasing an additional 93,224 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $610,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 278.8% in the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,306 shares of the company's stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 43,649 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 87.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Up 0.7%

KR stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $57.69 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger's payout ratio is 35.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Kroger from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.39.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

