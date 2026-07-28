The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,108 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 39,657 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Home Depot worth $237,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 478,109 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $157,246,000 after purchasing an additional 91,060 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 207.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Family Manage LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 84,040 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $335.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $377.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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