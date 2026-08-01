The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,938 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,196 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $26,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,620,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,094 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure momentum supports the stock. Dell is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers, networking equipment and enterprise AI upgrades. A broader rebound in AI hardware stocks, following encouraging hyperscaler results, has added to the positive sentiment. Dell has also cited a potential $60 billion fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue opportunity and recently won an AI and high-performance-computing platform contract with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station. Dell Jumps as AI Infrastructure Trade Rebounds

Dell is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers, networking equipment and enterprise AI upgrades. A broader rebound in AI hardware stocks, following encouraging hyperscaler results, has added to the positive sentiment. Dell has also cited a potential $60 billion fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue opportunity and recently won an AI and high-performance-computing platform contract with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station. Positive Sentiment: Commercial PC demand is providing another growth driver. Corporate device-refresh activity and AI-capable PC upgrades are supporting Dell’s outlook, while the company’s recent earnings performance showed substantial revenue and earnings growth. Dell Technologies Rides on Commercial PC Demand: What’s Ahead?

Corporate device-refresh activity and AI-capable PC upgrades are supporting Dell’s outlook, while the company’s recent earnings performance showed substantial revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst expectations imply additional upside. The average analyst price target suggests approximately 25.2% potential appreciation, and recent agreement in raising earnings estimates is a more constructive signal than the target-price average alone. The median target reported for the past six months is $500, with several targets ranging from $477 to $550. Wall Street Analysts Think Dell Technologies Could Surge 25.21%

The average analyst price target suggests approximately 25.2% potential appreciation, and recent agreement in raising earnings estimates is a more constructive signal than the target-price average alone. The median target reported for the past six months is $500, with several targets ranging from $477 to $550. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention is elevated. Dell is among the stocks receiving significant attention from Zacks users, which may increase trading activity but does not by itself provide a fundamental valuation signal. Dell Technologies Is Attracting Investor Attention

Dell is among the stocks receiving significant attention from Zacks users, which may increase trading activity but does not by itself provide a fundamental valuation signal. Negative Sentiment: Supply and profitability concerns could limit gains. Memory shortages may increase component costs, while intensifying competition and the mix shift toward AI systems could pressure margins despite strong demand. Dell Technologies Rides on Commercial PC Demand: What’s Ahead?

Memory shortages may increase component costs, while intensifying competition and the mix shift toward AI systems could pressure margins despite strong demand. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a cautionary signal. Reported open-market activity over the past six months shows numerous insider and affiliated-investor sales with no purchases, including sales by senior executives and large investment entities. The transactions may reflect diversification or planned selling, but they could weigh on sentiment.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $494.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE DELL opened at $405.73 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $469.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $405.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here