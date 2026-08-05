The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR - Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,132 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.24% of Palomar worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 294 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company's stock.

Palomar Stock Down 0.3%

PLMR stock opened at $136.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.19 and a 200 day moving average of $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.40. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $147.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Palomar had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business had revenue of $314.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 3,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 66,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,273,681. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $480,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,731,386.88. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,050. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Palomar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palomar from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.50.

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Palomar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palomar reported second-quarter EPS of $2.36 , exceeding analysts’ $2.19 consensus estimate by $0.17 and rising from $1.76 in the prior-year quarter. The company also posted a 22.62% return on equity and a 20.11% net margin. Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Palomar reported second-quarter EPS of , exceeding analysts’ $2.19 consensus estimate by $0.17 and rising from $1.76 in the prior-year quarter. The company also posted a 22.62% return on equity and a 20.11% net margin. Neutral Sentiment: COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,207 shares worth approximately $163,367. The filing said the transaction was intended to cover tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, making it less indicative of a bearish view on the company. Palomar insider transaction

COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,207 shares worth approximately $163,367. The filing said the transaction was intended to cover tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, making it less indicative of a bearish view on the company. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was reported at $314.42 million , well below the approximately $621.5 million analyst expectation cited in the earnings coverage. Even with the EPS beat, the reported top-line miss could raise concerns about growth and operating performance. Palomar Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Revenue was reported at , well below the approximately $621.5 million analyst expectation cited in the earnings coverage. Even with the EPS beat, the reported top-line miss could raise concerns about growth and operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $10.45 from $10.62 and maintained a “Hold” rating. The revision signals somewhat weaker longer-term earnings expectations, although the current-year consensus remains $8.90 per share. Palomar analyst estimate revision

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: PLMR is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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