The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,541 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 192,988 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.57% of Cencora worth $349,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $311.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.05. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.82 and a fifty-two week high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Cencora's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Director Lauren M. Tyler purchased 550 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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