The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 121,981 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960,360 shares of the company's stock after selling 121,981 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $283,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 28.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,372,590 shares of the company's stock worth $198,257,000 after purchasing an additional 305,911 shares during the last quarter. Family Manage LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the first quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 347.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $346.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.82. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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