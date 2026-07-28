The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 198,816 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,565,728 shares of the company's stock after selling 198,816 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Johnson & Johnson worth $871,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported second-quarter revenue of $25.31 billion, up 6.6% year over year and ahead of analyst expectations. Adjusted EPS of $2.90 also exceeded consensus estimates, while management raised its 2026 earnings outlook to $11.60–$11.75 per share. Johnson & Johnson Raised Its Outlook

Johnson & Johnson reported second-quarter revenue of $25.31 billion, up 6.6% year over year and ahead of analyst expectations. Adjusted EPS of $2.90 also exceeded consensus estimates, while management raised its 2026 earnings outlook to $11.60–$11.75 per share. Positive Sentiment: The proposed talc settlement could remove a major source of legal uncertainty for Johnson & Johnson by resolving tens of thousands of ovarian-cancer claims, provided at least 95% of remaining claims participate. The agreement follows a favorable ruling by the federal multidistrict-litigation court. Johnson & Johnson Agrees to Pay Up to $5.5 Billion to Settle Talc Lawsuits

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $266.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.46 and a 200-day moving average of $236.98. The company has a market cap of $641.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $164.23 and a 52 week high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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