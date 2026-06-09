The New York Times Company $NYT Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,686 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,180 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of New York Times worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,083 shares of the company's stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,642 shares of the company's stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,507 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 232,445 shares of the company's stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 137,037 shares during the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,500 shares of the company's stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 97,265 shares of the company's stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,944.22. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,821.14. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,121 shares of company stock worth $1,310,920. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: The New York Times continued to publish high-interest coverage across major news, politics, business and culture topics, including Iran-Israel tensions, AI in medicine, and the Tony Awards, which helps support audience engagement and subscription demand.

The New York Times continued to publish high-interest coverage across major news, politics, business and culture topics, including Iran-Israel tensions, AI in medicine, and the Tony Awards, which helps support audience engagement and subscription demand. Positive Sentiment: Several stories were part of The Athletic and other premium coverage areas, reinforcing the value of NYT’s subscription bundle and its broader digital content offering.

Several stories were part of The Athletic and other premium coverage areas, reinforcing the value of NYT’s subscription bundle and its broader digital content offering. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles focused on one-off events and general news rather than company-specific developments, so they are unlikely to materially affect revenue or earnings in the near term.

Multiple articles focused on one-off events and general news rather than company-specific developments, so they are unlikely to materially affect revenue or earnings in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: No new earnings update, guidance change, major acquisition, or management announcement was included in the latest items.

No new earnings update, guidance change, major acquisition, or management announcement was included in the latest items. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s weakness appears more tied to broader market rotation or profit-taking than to any clearly negative NYT-specific news in the provided articles.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Argus raised shares of New York Times to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on New York Times

New York Times Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYT opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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