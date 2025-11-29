The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC's holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 338,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 354,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $66,007,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5%

PNC opened at $190.91 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $188.48 and its 200-day moving average is $189.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group's payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cfra Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.00.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

