The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Progressive were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Progressive by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,076,991 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $287,406,000 after acquiring an additional 240,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $2,156,939,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 32.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,172 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 61.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC set a $259.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $246.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Progressive to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $266.52.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $228.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $227.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.74. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,558. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

