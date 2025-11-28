The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $78,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts: Sign Up

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE SHW opened at $343.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.93.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is 30.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $390.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sherwin-Williams, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sherwin-Williams wasn't on the list.

While Sherwin-Williams currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here